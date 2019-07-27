Authorities say that one person is dead and another was sent to the hospital after a head-on collision in Big Horn County on Friday afternoon.
A Montana Highway Patrol dispatcher said that a Chrysler and Dodge collided head on near Garryowen on Highway 451 around 1:16 p.m. on Friday.
The driver of the Chrysler was a 69-year-old Big Horn County resident and was pronounced dead when officials arrived on scene. The 52-year-old female driver of the Dodge, who is also a Big Horn County resident, was transported to the Indian Health Services clinic in Crow Agency with unknown injuries.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs is currently investigating the crash.
It is unknown if speed or drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.