One dead after small plane crashes near Billings airport

A plane crash near Billings Logan International Airport on Friday night has killed one person and a dog, according to Mick McCarthy, the airport's operations supervisor.

Air traffic control reported the crash at 7:05 p.m., and first responders located the crash around 8:45 p.m. The plane was found in a forested area off Rimtop Drive north of Airport Road.

"The terrain just isn't great. It's heavily wooded, plus you have the ravine," he said.

McCarthy said the model of the plane was reported to be a Cessna 172. McCarthy did not release the name of the pilot, and it is unknown from where the plane had taken off.

McCarthy said both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been contacted.

Billings Fire Department, DNRC, Billings Airport Fire Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department, Animal Control and American Medical Response crews responded to the scene.

