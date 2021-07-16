One dead, one arrested after crash on Lewis Avenue

A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a wreck at the intersection of Sixth Street West and Lewis Avenue early Friday.

A minvan and a pickup truck collided at around 2:30 in the morning, according to a press release from the Billings Police Department, and investigators had Lewis Avenue closed from Fifth to Seventh Street West for several hours afterward.

The truck, driven by a 21-year-old from Hardin, was traveling south on Sixth Street West, according to preliminary evidence from BPD. A man believed to be in his 30s was driving a minivan east on Lewis Avenue when the two vehicles crashed.

The Hardin man, Klay Wacker, was taken to a hospital. The driver of the minivan, who police are working to identify, died at the scene.

A Billings Police Department Crime Scene Investigation van was at the wreck, near the totaled minivan and the pickup truck that sustained damage to its front end. The minivan came to a stop against a tree at the southeast corner of the intersection, and a stop sign ripped from the ground lay next to it.

Wacker was later arrested and charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence, BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley said in a press release. Wacker is currently on probation after receiving a deferred sentence last year in Big Horn County for criminal possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

