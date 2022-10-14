One dead and one jailed after Lockwood shooting

A man living in Lockwood has been charged with negligent homicide after apparently shooting a friend in the neck by accident while cleaning a firearm.

Yellowstone County deputies placed Charles Wesley Decock, 32, into custody Thursday after responding to a report of a person shot the prior evening. The victim in the shooting, a 38-year-old woman, has yet to be identified.

Deputies were dispatched to a property along U.S. Highway 87 East in Lockwood late Wednesday night, according to charging documents. The property owner standing near a parked pickup truck waved down deputies, who found Decock attempting to give the victim first aid.

The deputy took over treating the victim, but ambulance crews would later declare the victim dead at the scene, court documents said.

Decock was living in a camper on the property, according to charging documents, and was friends with the victim and property owner. He agreed to speak with investigators and allegedly said he and the victim were in his camper while he was cleaning a semi-automatic handgun. While disassembling the gun, he allegedly pulled the trigger firing a live round. The round apparently stuck the victim’s neck, according to court documents.

Investigators also spoke with the property owner who allegedly said she was in her house and never heard a gunshot. She said Decock came to her that night telling her to call 911 because the victim was shot, court document said.

Inside the camper, deputies allegedly found a handgun, a casing and a hole in the wall. As of Friday afternoon, the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Decock is scheduled to make is first appearance in Yellowstone County District Court on Monday. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.