One hospitalized after crash on South Billings Boulevard

One person is in the hospital and a stretch of South Billings Boulevard was closed off following a crash late Saturday night.

The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash at Simpson Street and South Billings Boulevard, according to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Ben Milam. The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pickup truck went off the road and came to a stop at the Mountain Supply building near the intersection. The impact damaged the building, and the truck was completely totaled.

No other injuries were reported, and it is unknown if the person was traveling alone. A BPD crime scene investigation truck is at the site to assist investigators.

South Billings Boulevard from Simpson Street to Wonderpark Drive will be closed for several more hours, the tweet said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.