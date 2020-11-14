 Skip to main content
One hospitalized after crash on South Billings Boulevard
Crash on South Billings Boulevard

Billings police investigate the scene of a crash after a pickup truck rolled several times and ran into the Mountain Supply building on South Billings Boulevard Saturday night.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

One person is in the hospital and a stretch of South Billings Boulevard was closed off following a crash late Saturday night. 

The driver of a pickup truck was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after a crash at Simpson Street and South Billings Boulevard, according to a tweet from Billings Police Sgt. Ben Milam. The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m.

The pickup truck went off the road and came to a stop at the Mountain Supply building near the intersection. The impact damaged the building, and the truck was completely totaled. 

No other injuries were reported, and it is unknown if the person was traveling alone. A BPD crime scene investigation truck is at the site to assist investigators.

South Billings Boulevard from Simpson Street to Wonderpark Drive will be closed for several more hours, the tweet said. 

