One hospitalized after shooting near 66th Street West

One person has been hospitalized after a shooting on the far west side of Billings Saturday evening.

The shooting occurred around 6:15 p.m. on Colton Boulevard, between 66th Street West and 70th Street West. Yellowstone County deputies closed off a section of the road, and no arrests have been made at this time.

"We do have one person who has been transported to the hospital with, at this time, non-life threatening injuries...Right now, it's still an active investigation," said Sgt. Gary Burke of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office.

Burke said one suspect is still at large, but there is no threat to the public. Detectives with the sheriff's office, he said, would continue the investigation. He was unable to give any further details on either the victim or the suspect.

Saturday's shooting follows Billings Police Chief Rich St. John telling the city council Monday that the city has seen a marked increase in violent crime for the year.

