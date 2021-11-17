One hospitalized after truck crashes into West End home

One person is in the hospital after a pickup truck crashed into a West End home Wednesday.

Two people were traveling in a pickup truck around 11 a.m. when it went off the road and into house at the corner of 26th Street West and Howard Avenue. The passenger in the truck went to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Darrek Mitchell told the Gazette.

The house was occupied by one person at the time of the crash, but they were unharmed. Although the side of the house was significantly damaged, Mitchell said, no gas lines or power lines were ruptured.

“I think we’re very fortunate that nobody was seriously hurt, considering how far into the room the truck made it,” he said.

