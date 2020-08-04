One juvenile hospitalized after crash in the Heights

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A teenage boy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday night after a vehicle that he was riding in struck two cars parked on Lake Elmo Drive.

A grey sedan driven by a girl with the boy as her passenger, both of them juveniles, was traveling south down Lake Elmo Drive when it struck two vehicles parked near the intersection of Jerrie Lane.

Authorities were dispatched at around 10:10 p.m. Billings police, two fire engines with Billings Fire Department and American Medical Response responded to the scene.

BFD Cpt. Clay Allard said that neither the driver nor the passenger seemed intoxicated at the time of the crash.

