One man hospitalized after shooting near Billings airport

A man is in the hospital after a shooting near Billings Logan International Airport early Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred just after midnight, near the roundabout at North 27th Street and East Airport Road, according to a statement from the Billings Police Department. No suspects have been arrested, nor charges filed.

The survivor of the shooting, a 38-year-old Billings man, was sitting his vehicle when a stranger approached him holding a handgun, BPD Cpt. Neil Lawrence said in a press release. After being shot once, the victim drove away, and was eventually taken to a hospital for a single gunshot wound. Responding officers were not able to find the suspect.

The investigation into the shooting is stilling ongoing, Lawrence said, and anyone with information to share with police can call shooting is asked to call the BPD Investigations Division at 657-8476.

