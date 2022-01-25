One man hospitalized after stabbing downtown

A man was hospitalized Tuesday and another is in custody after a stabbing at a downtown hotel in Billings.

Billings Police responded to the Bourbon Street Hotel on First Avenue North just after 2 p.m., according to a statement posted to social media. They found one wounded man, who was taken to the hospital, and arrested a suspect within a half hour.

Multiple people witnessed the stabbing, Billings Police Lt. Shawn Mayo said at the scene, and there is no threat to the public.

The reported stabbing followed police responding to a shooting in the South Side earlier in the day that left two men dead and one hospitalized.

Reports of assaults with a weapon have nearly tripled over the course of the pandemic, according to data from the Billings Police Department. The year 2019 ended with 134 reported assaults, compared to the 393 tallied by the end of 2021.

