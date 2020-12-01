One man hospitalized, BPD officer injured, following traffic stop

One man is in the hospital, and a Billings police officer was also injured, following a traffic stop in downtown Billings Tuesday evening.

Police stopped a truck around 7 p.m at 1403 1st Ave. North, near the Lazy KT Motel. The truck had a stolen license plate, according to a tweet from the Billings Police Department. The suspect, who police identified as 42-year-old Larry Rondeau, ran from officers.

Rondeau then allegedly reached for a gun in a shoulder holster. “A fight ensued” after an officer used a Taser on him, Lt. Brian Krivitz wrote in the BPD tweet.

The fight ended with Rondeau being taken to the hospital by American Medical Response as a precautionary measure, Krivitz said, and the BPD officer suffered an injured hand.

Along with AMR, several BPD cruisers packed the Lazy K-T Motel parking lot. Krivitz told the Gazette that Rondeau was traveling with several others in the truck, who also fled in the chaos of the fight.

Krivitz said police don’t have any information on those traveling with Rondeau, but there is no threat to the public at this time.

