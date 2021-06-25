One man killed, another injured in downtown Billings shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in a downtown alley late Thursday night.

Billings Police officers arrived at the alley between First and Second Avenue North and North 27th Street just before midnight after receiving a report of gunfire, according to a statement from BPD Lt. Brandon Wooley. They found two men with multiple gunshot wounds, and gave first aid until both were taken to a hospital.

One man, a 22-year-old from Illinois, died at the hospital. The second man, 18 and from Billings, is still being treated.

Personnel were still at the scene into Friday morning. Detectives with BPD Investigative Division are not looking for anyone else who might be involved in the shooting at this time. Although no arrests or charges have been filed, the investigation remains ongoing, Wooley said.

Anyone who might have information to share with investigators regarding the shooting can call 406-657-8473.

