One man killed, one woman arrested, one body found in standoff fallout

Two people are dead and a woman is in custody in the aftermath of a standoff at a West End home Friday that drew a massive police response and locked down a portion of a suburban block.
Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said an armed suspect who led police on a chase from Laurel died in an exchange of gunfire with officers in the attic of a home where he’d barricaded himself for several hours. He evaded authorities in a vehicle where investigators found a dead man. The investigation is still ongoing, and involves agencies from the city, county and state level.
"It's just unfortunate that with all that time and effort, we just could not bring it to a peaceful resolution," St. John said.
The identities of the dead men have not been released at this time. Nor has that of the woman who allegedly ran away from the vehicle, along with the armed suspect, after it crashed onto a property near Avenue D and 43rd Street West. She was arrested just prior to the start of the standoff.
Speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, St. John said earlier that morning deputies with the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office tried to pull over a white van because of a traffic violation. The van fled from deputies, who eventually abandoned the pursuit. A few hours later, officers with the Laurel Police department responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle, which was identified as the same van that sped away from deputies.
Laurel officers spoke with the driver, who was standing outside of the vehicle. St. John said that he behaved strangely before getting back in the van and driving away. That started a chase that went east to Billings. County deputies and the Montana Highway Patrol joined the Laurel Police Department in the pursuit.
"It went [to] numerous locations around the West End of Billings, and a little bit further west," St. John said.
Sgt. Jay Nelson, the public information officer for MHP, said the agency is investigating multiple crashes that occurred during the pursuit. While no injuries have been reported from any of the wrecks, it is still unclear exactly how many the chase from Laurel to the West End caused. Initial estimates by MHP have the top speed of the van reaching 110 mph on Interstate 90.
Nelson said troopers made a failed attempt to stop the van with road spikes, and it continued onto Shiloh Road. It was on Shiloh Road that the report of a crash brought Billings Police into the fray. As the van drove north on Shiloh Road and then west onto Grand Avenue, a Billings Flying Service helicopter secured by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office followed overhead.
Rachel and Gordon McCann were putting away groceries at their home when they heard sirens and the chopping of a helicopter overhead. Then Rachel McCann saw three police cruisers shoot off Avenue D, through a row of hedges and down a private road that runs down their property.
“The first thing that you have in your mind is you’re thinking ‘Well my God, do they think they’ve got the wrong house and they’re doing a drug bust?’” said Rachel McCann.
The two went toward their patio, where they saw the van had torn through several fences on their property before hitting a trailer and coming to a stop. Officers were already out of their cruisers and running toward the van. Rachel McCann said she saw two people leave the crashed van, a man and a woman. A Laurel officer told the couple to stay inside and get in their basement.
“We’re old, so it reminded us of the Dukes of Hazard, them coming through here,” said Gordon McCann.
While the McCanns waited with their dogs in the basement for about 30 minutes, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder watched from above as the two suspects in the chase ran north into a suburban neighborhood.
Inside the Billings Flying Service helicopter, he saw the man and woman make their way through an area along Ridgewood Lane South. An MHP trooper stopped the woman with a Taser, Linder said. An ambulance eventually transported the woman to the hospital, but the man continued through the neighborhood.
BPD Chief St. John said officers could see the man was armed with a handgun. He tried to enter several homes while going through the neighborhood, in one instance firing off several rounds at a door in an apparent attempt to force his way in.
Authorities lost sight of the man near a home where they saw a side door was partially open. Watching from above, Linder said a captain with YCSO tried the door, but something blocked it from opening. A gun shot rang out, and all the officers pulled away from the house. St. John said nobody else was inside the house when the man broke in.
By 2 p.m., a standoff ensued and a SWAT team arrived. Authorities cleared the residents out of several homes and set up a perimeter. Within two hours, Linder said negotiators contacted the suspect through his cell phone. While they kept in touch, a robot operated by the Billings Bomb Squad delivered him fast food and cigarettes packed into an ammo can.
Within a few hours, however, talks between the suspect and police ended. At about 5:30 p.m., police used a battering ram mounted to an armored vehicle to break down the front door and launch an explosive percussion device into the house.
“We tried numerous tools…We knocked down the front door, we deployed a flash bang to let him know we weren’t going anywhere. We tried to see if there was a hard line to call him, but nothing got any response,” St. John told the Gazette on Saturday.
Ferret Rounds carrying chemical agents were shot into the attic of the house, where police determined the man was hiding. Negotiators continued periodically to try to reach the suspect through a loudspeaker.
A team consisting of three BPD officers and two Yellowstone County deputies gained access to the attic of the house through the assistance of a Billings Fire Department bucket truck, St. John said.
“He [the suspect] ran from one end of the attic to the other. He had a handgun with him. He turned and fired shots. We had a brief gun battle and he was killed…We’re assuming that it was our gunfire that killed him,” he said.
St. John said it is not clear at this time which of the officers opened fire, nor how many rounds they fired, and the standoff came to an end around 11:30 p.m.
The state Department of Criminal Investigation will handle the inquest into the shooting. St. John said the DCI’s findings will eventually be sent to the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office to review.
St. John said the man killed was potentially a suspect in the shooting last Tuesday of a woman in her apartment in the 4100 block of King Avenue East. Shots were fired through the woman’s door. She was shot in the head, but survived.
“We’re just one day into a very complex investigation,” he said.
Inside the crashed van, officers found the body of a man whose death is under investigation by YCSO. Authorities remained at the property where the pursuit came to an end at least until 10:30 p.m., and the vehicle has since been towed away. Sheriff Linder said an autopsy will be performed Monday to determine a cause of death.
Along with all the aforementioned agencies who responded Friday, St. John said American Medical Response, a deputy from Carbon County with robot assets and federal support from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were all on hand throughout the standoff.