One man killed, one woman arrested, one body found in standoff fallout

“The first thing that you have in your mind is you’re thinking ‘Well my God, do they think they’ve got the wrong house and they’re doing a drug bust?’” said Rachel McCann.

The two went toward their patio, where they saw the van had torn through several fences on their property before hitting a trailer and coming to a stop. Officers were already out of their cruisers and running toward the van. Rachel McCann said she saw two people leave the crashed van, a man and a woman. A Laurel officer told the couple to stay inside and get in their basement.

“We’re old, so it reminded us of the Dukes of Hazard, them coming through here,” said Gordon McCann.

While the McCanns waited with their dogs in the basement for about 30 minutes, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder watched from above as the two suspects in the chase ran north into a suburban neighborhood.

Inside the Billings Flying Service helicopter, he saw the man and woman make their way through an area along Ridgewood Lane South. An MHP trooper stopped the woman with a Taser, Linder said. An ambulance eventually transported the woman to the hospital, but the man continued through the neighborhood.