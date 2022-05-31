One person dead after apparent shooting in Billings' North Side

At least one person is dead and a portion of a residential block near North Park is closed while police investigate a shooting which occured late Monday night.

Billings police cruisers clogged the corner of Burnstead Drive and North 19th Street into Tuesday morning, and police tape kept foot and road traffic from entering an alley. Inside the alley was a silver passenger car with visible damage from gunfire. Near the vehicle was a body.

Cruisers were making their way down Burnstead Drive around 11:00, their lights and sirens activated. As a line of police vehicles continued toward the bend into North 19th Street, several shots could be heard ringing out.

Police at the scene could not comment on the nature of the call, or any additional injuries, but there does not appear to be any threat to the public at this time. The area is packed tight with houses and apartments. Residents peered out their windows and stood along the sidewalks well over an hour after the shooting.

Earlier this weekend, Billings officers brought an armed standoff to an end. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John is scheduled to hold a press conference on the ordeal Tuesday. Robert Janz, 44, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of four counts aggravated kidnaping, according to a statement from BPD Lt. Matt Lennick.

Police responded to the 800 block of Solita Drive in the Heights after receving reports of a man walking around the neighborhood armed with a handgun. The man, later identified as Janz, went into his residence, allegedly holding four people hostage. That included one woman and three children.

BPD hostage negotiators and SWAT were called to scene, and police facilitated the escape of the three people held hostage. SWAT entered the home and arrested Janz after shooting him with a less lethal shotgun round, Lennick wrote in a statement released Monday.

Gunfire has killed at least nine people in Billings so far this year. Homicides in the city in 2022 are on track to equal the total for 2021, which ended with nine homicides. Most recently, a 36-year-old man was shot dead by police May 23 after leading law enforcement on a chase throughout Billings. He rushed officers armed with what appeared to be handgun, Chief St. John later said at a press conference. He pointed the gun at law enforcement after an officer shot him with beanbag, prompting Billings police and one Montana Highway Patrol trooper to open fire.

