 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person dead in fatal wreck on I-90 in Billings
topical alert top story

One person dead in fatal wreck on I-90 in Billings

{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car

One person is dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 90 near South 27th Street on Friday morning.

Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, which was reported around 8 a.m. First responders found a white pickup truck on its top near the railroad tracks that run under the interstate a little over half a mile from the South 27th Street Bridge.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

MHP Trooper Mike Severson said the truck's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle. 

Severson could not give any details on the victim at this time, but said the vehicle was traveling on I-90 before going off the hillside at the railroad tracks.

Along with MHP, members of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This article will be updated. 

0
0
1
11
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US employers add 916,000 jobs in March

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News