One person dead in fatal wreck on I-90 in Billings

One person is dead after a fatal crash on Interstate 90 near South 27th Street on Friday morning.

Montana Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash, which was reported around 8 a.m. First responders found a white pickup truck on its top near the railroad tracks that run under the interstate a little over half a mile from the South 27th Street Bridge.

MHP Trooper Mike Severson said the truck's driver was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

Severson could not give any details on the victim at this time, but said the vehicle was traveling on I-90 before going off the hillside at the railroad tracks.

Along with MHP, members of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and the Billings Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This article will be updated.

