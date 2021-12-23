One person hospitalized after South Side fire

One person was sent to the hospital after a mobile home in the South Side of Billings caught fire early Thursday morning.

Crews were at the Washington Street residence around 12:30, and Billings Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Lyon said a cause for the fire has yet to be determined. The fire caused heavy damage, but fire fighters managed to contain it to the one trailer.

The person transported to the hospital suffered burns, Lyon said, and a second person was assessed by EMS workers before declining additional treatment. The total damage to the home will be determined by Billings fire marshals.

Thursday’s fire follows another structure fire that occurred Monday night on the 600 block of Calhoun Lane, near Optimist Park. The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, but resulted in no injuries. The fire is being investigated as a possible case of arson by Billings detectives, Billings Police Lt. Brandon Wooley told the Gazette in an email. No charges have been filed, and no suspects have been identified.

