In two unrelated incidents, a boy was hit by a car and a utility pole was knocked down on Becraft Lane within about 30 minutes of each other in Lockwood Tuesday night.
At 6 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car at the intersection of Becraft Lane and Dry Gulch Road and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Brennen Plucker. The car that hit the boy continued to drive away.
Details about the incident are still under investigation and a description of the car was not available, Plucker said.
You have free articles remaining.
About 30 minutes earlier, a red Jeep Cherokee was traveling east and crashed into a utility pole on Becraft Lane between Starlight Circle and Saddle Lane. The Jeep was later found abandoned by authorities at Fellowship Baptist Church on Westgate Drive with significant front-end damage.
The driver, a woman in her mid-30s, was found walking down the road away from the car. Plucker said that the incident is still under investigation.
The utility pole is blocking traffic on Becraft Lane but Yellowstone Valley Electric crews are working on fixing it, Plucker said. At least a few neighborhoods are without power.