Billings Police are investigating a stabbing at a downtown hotel after a man approached the front desk with stab wounds.
Shortly after 9 p.m., a 56-year-old man approached the reception desk at the Dude Rancher Lodge, a vintage hotel on North 28th Street in downtown Billings, according to a news release from the Billings Police Department.
The man had been stabbed twice. The hotel called police and authorities took the man to a local hospital.
Police later arrested one person after they returned to the hotel later Monday night, according to a follow-up social media post from the department. The person will likely be charged with felony assault with a weapon, police said.
According to the police, both the victim and the suspect were staying at the hotel together.