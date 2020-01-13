{{featured_button_text}}

Billings Police are investigating a stabbing at a downtown hotel after a man approached the front desk with stab wounds. 

Shortly after 9 p.m., a 56-year-old man approached the reception desk at the Dude Rancher Lodge, a vintage hotel on North 28th Street in downtown Billings, according to a news release from the Billings Police Department. 

The man had been stabbed twice. The hotel called police and authorities took the man to a local hospital.

Police later arrested one person after they returned to the hotel later Monday night, according to a follow-up social media post from the department. The person will likely be charged with felony assault with a weapon, police said. 

According to the police, both the victim and the suspect were staying at the hotel together. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
2
1

Tags