Police shut down a portion of Sixth Avenue North on Saturday afternoon and are trying to end a standoff with an armed suspect peacefully.

Cruisers from multiple agencies, including the Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol, blocked off Sixth Avenue North from North 13th Street to Main Street.

At around 4:30, a pursuit by law enforcement for a woman suspected in a robbery ended on Sixth Avenue. The woman's vehicle, according to a statement from BPD Lt. Matt Lennick, has been disabled. Law enforcement could be heard demanding her to surrender, and several had their weapons drawn.

Saturday’s standoff comes just a week after agencies from across the state descended on a trailer home in the Heights for 14 hours. Before the end of the Birch Lane standoff, a BPD detective was wounded by gunfire. The alleged shooter, Mary Anne Whitecrane, surrendered to police and pleaded not guilty March 21 to charges of attempted deliberate homicide and criminal mischief.

This article will be updated.