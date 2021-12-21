OPD again answers Billings judges’ order to show cause or face contempt over attorney appointments

For the second time this year a Yellowstone County District Judge has ordered the Office of the Public Defender to answer allegations it has failed to appoint public defenders to cases in a timely manner.
Judge Donald Harris ordered OPD director Rhonda Lindquist to show cause Monday as to why she should not be held in contempt. In his Nov. 15 order, Harris pointed to 17 cases, saying none received appointed attorneys in the three-day window required by a previous order he issued in September. In two cases highlighted by the judge in November, attorneys had still not been assigned in more than 45 and 85 days.
On Sept. 13, the judge held Lindquist in contempt for dozens of cases that had gone on in some cases for months without the assignment of a public defender. Following that hearing he fined the office $500 per case to be paid to Yellowstone County, since, as the judge put it, it was the county’s taxpayers shouldering the burden of a slower justice system due to OPD’s shortfalls.
During the September hearing, OPD agreed the office in Billings had been short-staffed and the need for attorneys evident, but argued the office was acting in good faith and balancing a lack of attorneys with a constitutional obligation to represent their clients. The director of OPD’s trial division, Brian Smith, told the judge the office was caught in an ethical conundrum since they were obligated to appoint attorneys immediately but unable to do so due to ethical caseload standards.
Rapidly increasing caseloads, resigning attorneys, difficulty recruiting attorneys, and lacking a contract attorney compensation rate contributed to the backlog of cases this year. The same factors have contributed to systemic criminal justice issues countywide in almost every facet of justice from probation and parole and the county attorney's office to the individual court departments and OPD.
The judge acknowledged the troubles facing OPD during the September hearing and said he believed public defenders were acting in good faith. But he added the problem was a money issue that needed to be fixed to speed up the ever-stagnating justice system. It was in his written order in September that he established the three-day timeline for assigning attorneys and warned any further delays in assigning attorneys would be met with further contempt charges and fines.
Monday’s hearing featured a different approach from OPD's private counsel. Crowley Fleck attorney Peter Habein first argued on behalf of Lindquist, saying the three-day timeline for assigning attorneys to cases was arbitrary and not based in the state’s statutes. Habein pointed out the issue would be a matter of first impression for a Supreme Court ruling, meaning no precedent existed on which to base a legal argument.
Secondly, rather than conceding attorneys had not been assigned in a timely manner, Habein argued the office had been appointing counsel immediately by having an attorney represent each defendant at their initial arraignment. Those assignments, he said, were present in the court’s own minute entries.
Habein cited Montana law governing OPD and pointed out that nowhere in the statute does the legislature assign a hard number of days to define the immediate and timely appointment of counsel. Each case being unique, he argued, the legislature left the timeline open to interpretation by OPD to make sure each appointment fits the needs of the case.
“The circumstances of each case are unique to that case, to that defendant, that crime, to the charging information that is contained in that matter,” Habein said. “There are all kinds of reasons why a three-day rule would not be appropriate.”
Harris tried to get Habein to narrow his interpretation of timely asking if a 90-day delay in assigning an attorney would be appropriate in some cases. Habein refused to set a limit and reiterated each case is unique and different.
“Because each case is unique there isn’t a hard-and-fast rule that could apply,” Habein said.
“Are you telling me that in some cases it would be OK not to assign counsel in 90 to 100 days?” Harris asked in response.
Habein backed up his argument saying the three-day imposition by the judge is arbitrary.
In a brief delivered to the judge late Friday afternoon, Habein highlighted the court’s own arraignment minutes to show a public defender was present and representing the defendants immediately at each arraignment.
Harris pushed back citing the reality that, even though an attorney is present at arraignment, the attorney is rarely the permanent defense attorney on the case. In many cases, Harris argued, a permanent attorney is not appointed for days or weeks.
The lack of a permanent attorney early in a case slows the process and delays justice, according to Harris. Specifically, he argued the county attorney’s office is unable to communicate with public defenders to discuss plea deals, send discovery or communicate in general on a case.
“The issue is, from the court's standpoint, that these cases can’t go forward until the counsel going forward has been assigned,” Harris stated.
Habein disagreed, saying, “I understand what you’re saying your honor, I don’t think it’s accurate.”
He again pointed to the minute entries from the various 17 arraignments, which showed a defense counsel assigned in almost every case. Addressing the judge’s concern the county attorney’s office would be unable to communicate with a defense counsel, Habein pointed out prosecutors have a direct line to OPD and can email their general inbox at any time.
The judge did not immediately rule citing the late filing of OPD’s brief in support of their argument.
Asked for a comment on the case, Habein declined. An email to the spokesperson for the Department of Administration, which overseas OPD, was not responded to at press time. The email addressed specific questions as to how the office was using an infusion of cash forwarded on by the governor from COVID-relief funds, and what measures are being taken to address recruiting, staffing and pay shortfalls amid OPD attorneys.