OPD again answers Billings judges’ order to show cause or face contempt over attorney appointments

For the second time this year a Yellowstone County District Judge has ordered the Office of the Public Defender to answer allegations it has failed to appoint public defenders to cases in a timely manner.

Judge Donald Harris ordered OPD director Rhonda Lindquist to show cause Monday as to why she should not be held in contempt. In his Nov. 15 order, Harris pointed to 17 cases, saying none received appointed attorneys in the three-day window required by a previous order he issued in September. In two cases highlighted by the judge in November, attorneys had still not been assigned in more than 45 and 85 days.

On Sept. 13, the judge held Lindquist in contempt for dozens of cases that had gone on in some cases for months without the assignment of a public defender. Following that hearing he fined the office $500 per case to be paid to Yellowstone County, since, as the judge put it, it was the county’s taxpayers shouldering the burden of a slower justice system due to OPD’s shortfalls.