Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument will hold an open house for the new displays in the Museum March 29. The open house starts at 10 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served courtesy of Western National Parks Association.

Winter hours are still in effect. The Visitor Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. However, the self-guiding tour road to the Reno-Benteen Battlefield is partly closed. Custer National Cemetery hours are commensurate with the Visitor Center. The 25 minute orientation DVD “Triumph and Tragedy Along the Little Bighorn” will be shown in the visitor center upon request. Federal recreation passports are available for sale at Visitor Center.

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument, a unit of the National Park Service, administers the site of one of the most famous battles in American history, the Battle of the Little Bighorn. For more information, please visit our website at www.nps.gov/libi or direct calls to (406) 638-3216.