Open house on 27th Street railroad crossing in downtown Billings

Train crossing

Cars wait on North 27th Street during a train crossing in April 2019.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Montana Department of Transportation is evaluating potential improvements to the North 27th Street at-grade rail crossing in downtown Billings.

Following the completion of its 2016 Montana Rail Grade Separation Study, MDT identified the North 27th Street railroad crossing as a high priority for the department.

The public is invited to join an in-person open house public meeting or virtual public meeting, where the project team will share an update about project progress to date. The same information will be presented at both meetings.

In-person open house public meeting on Monday Dec. 12 from 3-6 p.m. at the Billings Public Library in the Community Room. Virtual public meeting is Thursday Dec. 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register in advance at https://mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jO4NND9kTcGsc1SH2aQ5-w

