{{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Department of Transportation will host open houses for the Exposition Drive and First Avenue North Intersection Design Project. The open houses will take place from noon to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11, in the community room at the Billings Public Library.

The open houses are informal events for residents to meet the MDT project team managing the project. No structured program will be presented, according to a press release from organizers, but information regarding alternative design concepts for the project and more will be available.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Comments may be submitted online at mdt.mt.gov/mdt/comment_form.shtml or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Billings office at PO Box 20437, Billings, MT 59104-0437. Note that comments are for project CN 7908000 and submit by Jan. 10, 2020.

For more information, go to mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/expofirst.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
1