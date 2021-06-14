Opportunity Bank invests $7 million in construction of Billings branches

Opportunity Bank of Montana will replace two of their Billings locations this year, investing $7 million in new construction.

Even with the growing popularity of online banking, Opportunity Bank still sees importance in having physical locations. “People like the ease of brick and mortar,” said Bruce Glennie, Opportunity Bank’s Billings market president.

“Newer buildings cement our commitment to the Billings community,” said Pete Johnson, the bank’s president and CEO. “It’s good to have people available for one-on-one, face-to-face meetings to go over transactions.”

Opportunity Bank’s first expansion is at Shiloh Crossing, where a new, 10,000-square-foot building is under construction. Construction started in August of 2020 on the $5 million, two-floor banking center, which is set to open July 12.

This location will replace the current bank located at 455 S. 24th St. W., a rented building which wasn’t sufficient to house the company’s growing staff, and couldn’t provide easy access to customers due to its positioning on a high-volume street. “We’ve outgrown it,” said Johnson.