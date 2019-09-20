A former teacher at Orchard Elementary was arrested for sexual assault against a minor Thursday.
Brent Skelton, 30, taught fifth-grade at Orchard until he resigned his position Thursday, according to Superintendent Greg Upham.
Skelton is in the Yellowstone County Detention Center on a pair of $150,000 bonds.
Upham said that a parent notified the district of concerns about text messages between Skelton and their child near the end of the school year. The district launched an investigation, and Skelton was placed on administrative leave.
When it learned of the sexual assault allegation involving students, Upham said that the district notified police and child protective services.
In July, Billings Police Department Lt. Brandon Wooley said that police received a complaint of "alleged inappropriate conduct" about a 30-year-old male teacher involving two female juvenile victims. He did not identify the teacher or school, and said that the investigation was on-going at the time.
According to court documents, the school district investigation found that Skelton "had inappropriately touched" two students during "the previous school year," including during class with other students in the room.
The district investigator, Michelle Smith, said that the student seemed "protective" of Skelton. The student said that she and another student were Skelton's "favorites," and that he would do things like buy them Dairy Queen or sneak them leftover food.
Another student gave Smith similar details. Interviews of the two students by a child advocacy group were observed by police, and the students gave consistent details about Skelton's behavior.
Students said that inappropriate contact escalated throughout the school year, including touching underneath their underwear.
Police also interviewed a third student, who said they saw one student on Skelton's lap "almost every day." The student said that they avoided Skelton as much as possible.
Editors note: The Gazette previously wrote about Skelton in 2015 in relation to a home loan program related to Skelton's military service. The Gazette also spoke to Skelton for a story about the last day of school at Orchard in May.