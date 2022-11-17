Organizers race to get Billings low-barrier shelter open for the season

Last week's snowstorm and the cold snap that came with it landed like an exclamation point on the hurried efforts by homeless advocates to get a temporary low-barrier shelter open as quickly as possible.

Advocates have been working with Billings leaders since June to try and secure funding to open a temporary shelter. In late September City Council allocated $210,000 to Continuum of Care to help open a low-barrier shelter at First Congregational United Church of Christ on the corner of N. 27th Street and 3rd Avenue North in downtown Billings.

But before anyone can stay in the shelter space, the Billings fire marshal and building department have to ensure its safe and so church leaders have been working with the city to get it approved.

"It's not a done deal yet," said Lisa Harmon, senior pastor at the church.

Fire marshal Bill Tatum was there Thursday morning with the city's building department to inspect the church's fire alarm and fire suppression systems and other safety features. They'll make recommendations to the church early next week.

Kari Boiter, executive director of Continuum of Care, has been working since summer to put the pieces in place to get the shelter open, knowing it would take a month and half at least to complete the city's inspections and put their recommendations in place.

She's pleased city officials have been responsive this fall, working to get the church space inspected and ready to offer sheltering services, but she wishes City Council had moved a little faster over the summer to allocate the funding sooner.

Continuum of Care is a coalition of local organizations and government entities that assist, manage or treat members of Billings' vulnerable and transient populations. In 2020 it opened and operated the low-barrier Off The Streets shelter in the old Western Inn downtown. A broken sewer line closed the shelter earlier this year.

The coalition searched for another location like the Western that could act as a permanent location for its low-barrier shelter but by summer it was clear no place could be secured before the end of the year. And so First Congregational Church stepped up offering space for a temporary shelter for the winter.

First Congregational housed some of the residents displaced by the closure of Off The Streets earlier this year in its Fellowship Hall in the church basement. Leaders there believed they could house folks again this year but hoped to keep them in the church's main floor sanctuary.

The sanctuary at First Congregational is used for an hour and half each Sunday for services and sits empty the rest of the week, Harmon said.

"Why can't we make it a more flexible space," she asked.

But the sanctuary has no fire sprinkler system and the church's fire alarms sound in the hallway outside the sanctuary instead of in the sanctuary itself. In terms of fire safety, it makes the space less than ideal, Tatum said.

Installing a sprinkler system in the sanctuary would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars — money the church and Continuum of Care doesn't have — and is an expenditure that makes little sense for a space that's only going to be a temporary setup.

Walking through the church, Tatum spent time in the building's basement where it has its classrooms, small gym and auditorium. The small gym and classrooms all have fire sprinklers.

"That area offers your best protection," Tatum told Boiter and Harmon. "The gym is the safest."

Right now the gym is rented out four nights a week by a youth boxing league, Harmon said.

Boiter and Harmon had hoped to use the sanctuary as it's on the main floor, which makes it wheelchair and walker accessible. Using the basement will require navigating stairs and the use of the church's small elevator.

After the inspection, Harmon and Boiter strategized about how best to accommodate the needs of the population they serve while still implementing the safety requirements from the city. They talked about possibly using the sanctuary as an evening gathering space until the small gym is free and then moving people down there to sleep overnight.

"Listen, we are committed to sheltering our unhoused neighbors," Boiter said.