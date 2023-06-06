The Otto Bremer Trust awarded more than $1.1 million in grants in April and May 2023 in Montana.

“These awards represent a diverse range of grants to organizations that help individuals, families, and communities overcome challenges,” said Frank Miley, co-CEO and trustee, OBT. “The commitment of these grantees inspires us.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places, and opportunities in its region.

In Eastern Montana, the recipients included:

Big Brothers Big Sisters Yellowstone County, Billings, $40,000. For general operations to provide mentorship for youth in Yellowstone County.

Boys & Girls Club of Yellowstone County, Billings, $75,000. For general operations to provide youth development programming in Yellowstone County, Montana.

Family Tree Center, Billings, $33,200. For general operations to provide wrap-around services and stress reduction and to create family cohesion through parenting classes, respite, and home visits.