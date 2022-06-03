Otto Bremer Trust awards over $280k in grants to Billings Charities

SAINT PAUL — The Otto Bremer Trust has awarded $11,090,773 in grants and program-related investments as part of its most recent grantmaking cycle.

More than $1.3 million went to dozens of Montana-based charitable organizations to include $350,000 in Eastern Montana and $280,000 going to Billings-based organizations.

“The grant recipients are making a positive impact in their communities and we are impressed with the good work they do,” said Daniel C. Reardon, co-CEO and trustee, OBT.

A list of grants awarded to organizations in Eastern Montana include:

Northern Plains Resource Council, Billings, MT, $30,000. To build economic resilience, improve soil health, and foster partnerships through regenerative agriculture in Montana.

Young Women's Christian Association of Billings, Billings, MT, $250,000. For the new shelter capital campaign and general operations to provide support services to women and children experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

Boys & Girls Club of Richland County Montana, Sidney, MT, $60,000. For general operations to provide youth development programming in Richland County.

Makoshika Wellness, Glendive, MT, $10,000. For general operations to provide holistic health programming to individuals and families in rural Glendive, Montana.

Also awarded were charities serving the entire state of Montana. Those include:

Leadership Montana, Helena, MT, $75,000. For leadership programming to develop and improve the state's economic wellbeing in Montana.

Montana Budget and Policy Center, Helena, MT, $40,000. To expand and improve the health and well-being of children in Montana and North Dakota through the collection, analysis, and distribution of quality data and information.

Montana Food Bank Network, Missoula, MT, $100,000. For general operations to support the acquisition and distribution of food for Montana's network of community programs addressing immediate food insecurity.

The Otto Bremer Trust is a bank holding company and a private charitable trust based in Saint Paul, Minn., that works at the intersection of finance and philanthropy. Created in 1944 by Otto Bremer, it is today one of the nation’s largest philanthropic organizations and is committed to supporting a better quality of life for residents of Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin. OBT is the majority owner of Bremer Financial Corporation, a regional financial services company; manages a diversified investment portfolio; and operates Community Benefit Financial Company, a financial resources subsidiary. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $948 million in people, places, and opportunities in the Upper Midwest. Visit ottobremer.org.

