Our food from this land: New restaurant is devoted entirely to Native American food

The disruption of healthy Indigenous foodways and connection to place continued throughout removal and continues today with urbanization and cultural disconnection.

“Can you imagine all those seeds and all the foods that actually got lost during the way?”

Suddenly, simply by eating from a different landscape, people were consuming foods for which their bodies were not optimally adapted. “So, our bodies are gonna go through something,” Wahpepah said, adding that the problem was compounded by the introduction of sugar. “I mean where did we get all these diseases from, you know?”

She said her kitchen aims to set things right. “This is our food from this land, and health and wellness is number one.”

So, is frybread off the table? Like powwows, frybread was not part of precolonial Native cultures.

“I come from a household that ate it every day,” said Wahpepa. “And of course, your health is going to deteriorate. But also, at the same time, we all like cake for our birthdays, right?”

Frybread isn't on the daily menu, but it’ll still be part of Wahpepah’s Kitchen. “You can have that balance in your diet,” she conceded.