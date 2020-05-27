Out-of-staters buying more homes in Billings, sometimes sight unseen, sometimes with cash

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Melisia Muscat had been thinking of moving to Billings for about a year, but COVID-19 sealed the deal.

It helped that in February she got a good offer on her home, a condo in a highly sought-after building in the lush seaside city of Anacortes, Washington, north of Seattle.

"It was kind of the perfect storm," she said.

She had long wanted to move, she got an incredible offer on her condo, and it was all coming to together just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to seep into large swaths of the country, including the Seattle area.

Muscat left Washington in the first week of March, just as that state was entering its COVID-19 lockdown, and arrived in Billings weeks before Yellowstone County shut down. She quarantined in her new home for the state-required 14 days.

"This is a new adventure," she said.

Muscat is one of a growing number of non-Montana residents who seem to have found their way to the state as COVID-19 has flared up in more populous areas around the country.

Nancy Brook, a broker and CEO of Billings Best Real Estate, earlier this year suspected interest in the state was rising, so she sent a survey to more than 100 local Realtors to gauge what they were seeing.