Out of the Darkness walk to prevent suicide planned

Residents from the Billings area will join thousands of people gathering in towns across the United States to draw attention to the suicide prevention movement.
The Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Experience, hosted by the AFSP Montana Chapter will take place on Sept. 19-20 at five locations in Billings, where people can pick up their honor beads and deliver non-online donations. The walk locations are set up at parks and walking paths for walking in small groups. Masks, social distancing and other safety precautions will be used at the sites. Registration is free and open to the public.
The Out of the Darkness experiences support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20% by the year 2025.
For more details, to donate, bid on silent auction items, purchase raffle ticket sales or register for the event, go to afsp.org/yellowstonevalley.
