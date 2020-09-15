Out of the Darkness walk to prevent suicide planned

The Yellowstone Valley Out of the Darkness Experience, hosted by the AFSP Montana Chapter will take place on Sept. 19-20 at five locations in Billings, where people can pick up their honor beads and deliver non-online donations. The walk locations are set up at parks and walking paths for walking in small groups. Masks, social distancing and other safety precautions will be used at the sites. Registration is free and open to the public.