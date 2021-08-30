Overdose Awareness Day event at Rose Park Tuesday

International Overdose Awareness Day is Aug. 31 and local organizers will be hosting an event to remember those from our community who we have lost due to overdose.
The event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Rose Park shelter, 21st Street West and Avenue C. The event will help bring awareness and end the stigma surrounding overdose while honoring those we have lost. Food trucks will be on site and T-shirts will be available for sale.
International Overdose Awareness Day has been held annually since 2001. Kim Edinger and Carol Keenan, coordinators of the local event, have very personal reasons for bringing Overdose Awareness Day to Billings. Carol lost her 22-year-old daughter Mary Kate in November of 2016 and Kim lost her 20-year-old son Kaden in July of 2017; both died of an accidental Fentanyl overdose.
Drug overdose deaths rose by close to 30% in the United States in 2020, the highest number ever recorded according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
More than 93,000 people died from drug overdoses in 2020, according to provisional data released by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics. That's a 29.4% increase from the 72,151 deaths projected for 2019. Overdose deaths from cocaine, synthetic opioids (primarily fentanyl), natural and semi-synthetic opioids (such as prescription pain medication), and psychostimulants all increased in 2020.
"This is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period, and the largest increase since at least 1999," Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), part of the National Institutes of Health, said in a statement.
