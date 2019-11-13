{{featured_button_text}}

A fuel truck overturned on Highway 312 west of Worden closed the highway for more than two hours Wednesday night.

A car heading westbound swerved into the eastbound lane to avoid a sedan parked on the side of the road with a flat tire. The fuel truck was traveling east when it swerved to avoid the oncoming car that was encroaching in its lane, said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Brennen Plucker. The truck then flipped into an irrigation ditch between N 14 and N 13 roads.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

After the wreck, fuel from the truck was pouring into the ditch, but was contained, according to Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator KC Williams. As of 6:30 responders were waiting for absorbers for the fuel, he said.

No one was injured or taken to the hospital in the wreck. 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0