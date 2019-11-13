A fuel truck overturned on Highway 312 west of Worden closed the highway for more than two hours Wednesday night.
A car heading westbound swerved into the eastbound lane to avoid a sedan parked on the side of the road with a flat tire. The fuel truck was traveling east when it swerved to avoid the oncoming car that was encroaching in its lane, said Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Brennen Plucker. The truck then flipped into an irrigation ditch between N 14 and N 13 roads.
After the wreck, fuel from the truck was pouring into the ditch, but was contained, according to Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator KC Williams. As of 6:30 responders were waiting for absorbers for the fuel, he said.
No one was injured or taken to the hospital in the wreck.