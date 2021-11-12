Owner of home destroyed by Rimrock boulder sues insurance company and City of Billings

The company denied the Mercers' claim on those grounds.

In the suit, the Mercers say they not only lost their home, but "decades of family memorabilia." They also had to pay the cost of cleanup of the rockfall, including removing the rocks and leveling the property.

"The Mercers have been forced to rent an apartment in Billings because they no longer have a home there to occupy," the suit states.

The Mercers don't state a dollar amount in their lawsuit, instead stating that they're seeking the full value of their insurance coverage; compensatory damages for the violation of the Unfair Trade Practices Act; and compensatory damages caused by the negligence of all parties involved.

The Mercers also are seeking punitive damages that will "properly punish ... Pacific and Chubb for their unlawful conduct and serve as an example and deterrent to other insurance companies doing business in Montana."

Finally, they're seeking damages from the city and Henry for "negligent trespass, intentional trespass and nuisance." The Mercers have argued that the city and Henry bear blame for allowing the rock to fall from Rims and crash on their property.

Bill Mercer is a Montana legislator and former U.S. Attorney who has worked in Washington D.C. for both the Department of Justice and the Department of Treasury.

