Owner of Laurel drive-in to open Bridger petting zoo and fun park

The petting zoo also sports a few retro coin-operated rides; a “wiggle train" and mini tractor kids' ride; a 1950s carousel powered by a tractor; a manual snow cone machine that requires the user to walk on a hamster wheel; and more. A nine-hole miniature golf course and fish pond are also in the works.

The new attraction officially opens Thursday and will be free to the public, open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Vickie Cooke used to show miniature horses in competitions. Now that most of her horses are retired, they spend their days in a brightly colored “subdivision” of miniature houses surrounded by white metal fencing.

Families can feed the horses and ride the amusement park rides for a small fee. Goats jump up and poke their heads through a photo stand-in board to receive treats from visitors. Cooke hopes to invite schools to come out and enjoy the petting zoo for field trips or celebrations.

“What I try to explain to people is that we are Disneyland for those children who aren’t going to get there while they’re children,” Cooke said.