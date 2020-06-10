Owner of Laurel drive-in to open Bridger petting zoo and fun park

Restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus have threatened summer carnivals across the nation, and no one feels that more than Riley Cooke and his family.
Cooke and his wife, Vickie, have been in the traveling carnival business since 1984, and own North Star Amusements and Dreamland Carnival Company. They also own and run Laurel's Amusement Park Drive-In Theater.
And, they've found a way to still make summer fun.
Next to the family's home at 29 Teesdale Lane in Bridger, the Cookes have created the Short Horse Sub Division Petting Zoo.
With fewer destinations this summer for carnivals to travel to, the family put the extra time into finishing the attraction.
The carnivals traveled briefly in March, but were shuttered quickly after cases of the coronavirus spread to other states.
“We had nothing to do,” Cooke, 65, said. “All of these people, they’re ready to go to work.”
The family jokes that Vickie Cooke asked her husband 14 years ago to build a barn for her miniature horses, so he started building the petting zoo instead.
The four-acre attraction is home to 13 miniature horses, some rabbits, miniature donkeys, goats, alpacas and a hedgehog named Spike.
The petting zoo also sports a few retro coin-operated rides; a “wiggle train" and mini tractor kids' ride; a 1950s carousel powered by a tractor; a manual snow cone machine that requires the user to walk on a hamster wheel; and more. A nine-hole miniature golf course and fish pond are also in the works.
The new attraction officially opens Thursday and will be free to the public, open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Vickie Cooke used to show miniature horses in competitions. Now that most of her horses are retired, they spend their days in a brightly colored “subdivision” of miniature houses surrounded by white metal fencing.
Families can feed the horses and ride the amusement park rides for a small fee. Goats jump up and poke their heads through a photo stand-in board to receive treats from visitors. Cooke hopes to invite schools to come out and enjoy the petting zoo for field trips or celebrations.
“What I try to explain to people is that we are Disneyland for those children who aren’t going to get there while they’re children,” Cooke said.
Employees will clean and sanitize frequently touched surfaces and wear face masks and gloves when handling food at the concession stands. The area is outdoors and provides enough space for people to be socially distant.
Cooke said the petting zoo will be operated as an agricultural-based business and the rides will be regularly inspected.
"If you go downtown and buy a license, there's no license for what I'm doing," Cooke said. "These are pets, and I've invited to you my house."
The family plans to operate the petting zoo, the drive-in and the carnivals once they can travel again.
It's a simple way for families to find an escape amid the pandemic, which mirrors the true reason carnivals exist.
"That was the idea to start with. Before the COVID, it was to get away from your normal, everyday life. That's what we do anyway — take you somewhere else."
