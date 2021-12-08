Owners of Buffalo Block restaurant in talks to buy Bistecca

A manager at Bistecca confirmed on Tuesday they were in the process of finalizing the deal and said they'd be happy to talk about it more once they closed.

"We are thrilled to be working closely with the Bos family and their team in this transition as they have worked tirelessly to build this staple in the Billings community," Daer said. "Our family is looking forward to continuing this proud tradition."

More information about the future direction of Bistecca will be announced once the two families finalize the deal.

However, Daer did say their plan is to keep "The Granary" name.

Built in 1935, the restaurant was originally the milling department for Billings Polytechnic Institute, now Rocky Mountain College. It was vacant for decades before opening as a restaurant in 1976.

The Granary had last closed in 2004 when Aaron Sparboe and John Scott bought the business and ordered a major, six-month renovation. After that it became known as a high-end steak and seafood eatery, with a bar, upstairs banquet hall and basement meeting area.