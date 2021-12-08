Owners of Buffalo Block restaurant in talks to buy Bistecca

Buffalo Block Steakhouse inside the historic Rex Hotel in downtown Billings has its eye on another of the city's culinary institutions.
Owners of the downtown steakhouse are finalizing a deal to purchase the Italian restaurant Bistecca at The Granary, a midtown staple on Poly Drive across from the Rocky Mountain College campus.
"The Larson family is extremely excited to continue the longstanding tradition that The Granary (Bistecca) has provided our community for decades," Kelsey Larson Daer, managing member for the Buffalo Block, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Husband and wife Rick and Nicki Larson bought The Rex when the restaurant there unexpectedly closed in February 2017. Rick Larson founded EBMS, the Billings-based health care service provider, and recently retired.
Three years prior to that, father and son Jim and Kevin Bos purchased The Granary on Poly, rechristening it Bistecca at The Granary in 2014. Along with the new name, the Boses expanded the bar, shrank the dining area and added a tap room with 20 beers, mostly local and regional microbrews.
A manager at Bistecca confirmed on Tuesday they were in the process of finalizing the deal and said they'd be happy to talk about it more once they closed.
"We are thrilled to be working closely with the Bos family and their team in this transition as they have worked tirelessly to build this staple in the Billings community," Daer said. "Our family is looking forward to continuing this proud tradition."
More information about the future direction of Bistecca will be announced once the two families finalize the deal.
However, Daer did say their plan is to keep "The Granary" name.
Built in 1935, the restaurant was originally the milling department for Billings Polytechnic Institute, now Rocky Mountain College. It was vacant for decades before opening as a restaurant in 1976.
The Granary had last closed in 2004 when Aaron Sparboe and John Scott bought the business and ordered a major, six-month renovation. After that it became known as a high-end steak and seafood eatery, with a bar, upstairs banquet hall and basement meeting area.
Jim Bos, a Billings architect affiliated with restaurants in Bozeman, Helena and Kalispell, bought The Granary in 2014 with his son Kevin, giving it a new focus on Italian food and adding the Bistecca name.
Downtown, Rick Larson became interested in The Rex after it closed in 2017 and stood vacant for a year.
Gene Burgad, who had owned The Rex for 35 years, said in 2017 he was selling the business to his assistant manager. Burgad had said he believed the deal would close in a matter of days and the restaurant would then be back open soon thereafter.
Instead, the Rex closed suddenly and never reopened.
“When it closed down initially, it made us kind of sad,” said Rick Larson in 2019, while talking about getting the Buffalo Block ready to open. “We’ve been in Billings for years, so this has always been a place that we would go for a good meal.”
The remodel of the old Rex Steakhouse into the Buffalo Block took more than a year and involved rebuilding most of the interior of the restaurant from the ground up. Today it features old-west styling with new booths, walnut tables, and millwork. Tables there were made by Billings-based Dovetail Designs and Millworking, and much of the original brick in the building has been exposed on the main floor.