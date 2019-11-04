Multiple agencies responded to a big fire at the Pacific Recycling facility in Lockwood at around noon Monday.
The fire was in a building that makes up part of the shredding facility at 3385 Coulson Rd., said Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley. The Billings Gazette reported in 2012 that the facility would be a part of a $20 million expansion and that it would be Montana’s first car shredder.
The main part of the fire appears to have been in facility for sorting metal, Staley said. He said firefighters suspect hot metal moving on a conveyor belt from one building to another caused the fire. The fire was fueled in part by chemicals and oils in the building that are used to treat the metals, Staley said.
One person, a Pacific employee had minor injuries from the fire as of 3 p.m. Staley did not have information about the circumstances in which the person was injured, but said the individual declined medical transportation and was walking around afterward.
Asked if the fire was under control, Staley said "No. But we're getting there."
Access to the fire and supplying water have both been challenges in fighting the blaze, the chief said.
Firefighters shuttled water in to refill a portable reservoir. Multiple other firefighting agencies responded, including the Billings Fire Department, Shepherd Volunteer Fire and Laurel Volunteer Fire. Staley credited those agencies as providing critical help during a difficult situation.
Water tenders have continued to arrive throughout the day with water being used to fill a portable reservoir.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
“There’s six tenders down there,” Staley said. “I can’t recall in my 40 years using six tenders on a fire.”
A Billings Fire Department ladder truck has been heavily involved, hitting the fire from above.
Some heavy equipment from Pacific has been used to open up the structure and expose it to water.
The plume of smoke from the fire has fluctuated in color and thickness throughout the day as firefighters continue to hit different parts of the structure with water.
Billings, Lockwood and Shepherd fire departments battle a fire at Pacific Steel and Recycling on Coulson Road in Lockwood on Monday.
LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette
Retrospective: Some of Billings' biggest fires
James Hotel fire, December 31, 1975
Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at the James Hotel building at the corner of North 27th Street and First Avenue North on December 31, 1975. The fire destroyed 12 businesses and displaced the hotel's residents, causing more than one million dollars in damage.
Gazette file photo
James Hotel fire, December 31, 1975
Firefighters battle a massive fire in the James Hotel in downtown Billings on December 31, 1975. The fire took nearly 30 hours to extinguish. The building was demolished, and the site was chosen for construction of the Sheraton Hotel (now the Crowne Plaza).
Gazette file photo
Vegas Club fire, December 21, 1976
Firefighters work to stop a fire at the Vegas Club on First Avenue North on December 21, 1976.
Gazette file photo
Recycling center fire, December 1, 1978
Firefighters hose down a pile of newspapers at the Billings Recycling Center on December 1, 1978.
Gazette file photo
Montana Rescue Mission fire, February 12, 1979
Smoke rises from a fire inside the old Montana Rescue Mission on North 26th Street on February 12, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Montana Rescue Mission fire, February 12, 1979
Firefighters investigate a fire at the old Montana Rescue Mission on North 26th Street February 12, 1979. The building is home to Don Luis Restaurant.
Gazette file photo
Billings Lumber Co. fire, September 5, 1979
Firefighters put out a fire at the Billings Lumber Co. on First Avenue North September 5, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Billings Lumber Co. fire, September 5, 1979
Firefighters clean up after extinguishing a fire at the Billings Lumber Co. in September, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Fire on the rims, September 27, 1979
A fire burns on the rims off of North 27th Street on September 27, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Fire on the rims, September 27, 1979
A fire burns on the rims near Billings Logan International Airport on September 27, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Fire on the rims, September 27, 1979
An area of the rims smolders after a fire off of North 27th Street near Eastern Montana College on September 27, 1979.
Gazette file photo
Husky station fire, November, 1979
Firefighters clean up after a fire at a Husky Oil service station on Montana Avenue in November, 1979.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Husky station fire, November, 1979
Firefighters take a break after extinguishing a fire at a Husky Oil service station on Montana Avenue in November, 1979.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Lewis & Clark Motel, March, 1980
Firefighters respond to a call at the Lewis & Clark Motel on First Avenue North in March, 1980.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Sneaker Inn fire, December 22, 1980
Firefighters respond to a massive fire that engulfed the Sneaker Inn on December 22, 1980.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
Sneaker Inn fire, December 22, 1980
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Sneaker Inn on December 22, 1980.
BOB ZELLAR/Gazette Staff
North 29th Street fire, March, 1982
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in the 100 block of North 29th Street in March, 1982.
Gazette file photo
Alpine Village, September, 1983
Firefighters respond to a call at The Computer Store in the Alpine Village in September, 1983.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Broadwater Center fire, January 4, 1988
Firefighters clean up after a fire that gutted the Broadwater Center on January 4, 1988.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Broadwater Center fire, January 4, 1988
A firefighter inspects damage after a fire at the Broadwater Center on January 4, 1988. Sub-zero temperatures caused water used to fight the fire to freeze before the smoke cleared.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Minnesota Avenue fire, October 8, 1991
A fire burns in a warehouse complex on Minnesota Avenue in October, 1991.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Minnesota Avenue fire, October 8, 1991
Firefighters battle a blaze in a warehouse complex on Minnesota Avenue in October, 1991.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Fuller Hotel fire, August 6, 1996
Firefighters take a break after extinguishing a fire at the Fuller Hotel on Montana Avenue in August, 1996.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Fuller Hotel fire, August 6, 1996
Smoke rises from a fire at the Fuller Hotel on Montana Avenue in August, 1996.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Lobby Lounge fire, March 16, 1997
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at the Lobby Lounge on First Avenue North in the early morning hours of March 16, 1997. The fire gutted the building and displaced residents living in apartments above.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Minnesota Avenue fire, July 14, 2000
Firefighters put out a fire at a pallet rebuilding business on Minnesota Avenue on July 14, 2000.
LARRY MAYER/Gazette Staff
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.