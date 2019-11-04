{{featured_button_text}}
Lockwood fire

Billings, Lockwood and Shepherd fire departments battle a fire at Pacific Steel and Recycling on Coulson Road in Lockwood on Monday.

 LARRY MAYER Billings Gazette

Multiple agencies responded to a big fire at the Pacific Recycling facility in Lockwood at around noon Monday.

The fire was in a building that makes up part of the shredding facility at 3385 Coulson Rd., said Lockwood Fire Chief John Staley. The Billings Gazette reported in 2012 that the facility would be a part of a $20 million expansion and that it would be Montana’s first car shredder.

The main part of the fire appears to have been in facility for sorting metal, Staley said. He said firefighters suspect hot metal moving on a conveyor belt from one building to another caused the fire. The fire was fueled in part by chemicals and oils in the building that are used to treat the metals, Staley said.

One person, a Pacific employee had minor injuries from the fire as of 3 p.m. Staley did not have information about the circumstances in which the person was injured, but said the individual declined medical transportation and was walking around afterward.

Asked if the fire was under control, Staley said "No. But we're getting there."

Access to the fire and supplying water have both been challenges in fighting the blaze, the chief said.

Firefighters shuttled water in to refill a portable reservoir. Multiple other firefighting agencies responded, including the Billings Fire Department, Shepherd Volunteer Fire and Laurel Volunteer Fire. Staley credited those agencies as providing critical help during a difficult situation.

Water tenders have continued to arrive throughout the day with water being used to fill a portable reservoir.

“There’s six tenders down there,” Staley said. “I can’t recall in my 40 years using six tenders on a fire.”

A Billings Fire Department ladder truck has been heavily involved, hitting the fire from above.

Some heavy equipment from Pacific has been used to open up the structure and expose it to water.

The plume of smoke from the fire has fluctuated in color and thickness throughout the day as firefighters continue to hit different parts of the structure with water.

Lockwood fire

Billings, Lockwood and Shepherd fire departments battle a fire at Pacific Steel and Recycling on Coulson Road in Lockwood on Monday.

