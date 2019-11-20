Valley Credit Union will host a “Pack the Valley Van” event to encourage Billings residents to bring toy donations for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve's annual Toys for Tots program, which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy Christmas gifts.
Donations of new, unwrapped toys will be accepted at Valley Credit Union located at 3025 King Ave. W., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.
Coffee, hot dogs, soda and chips will be available free of charge to anyone donating a toy at the event, according to a press release from the organization.
Santa will be there, too. Parents can take pictures of their kids with Santa for no cost.