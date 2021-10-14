Pagliacci, the opera world's famous sad clown, takes the stage at NOVA with a twist

The story of Pagliacci was based on a murder that occurred during Leoncavallo’s childhood, one involving his family, or so the story goes. As an adult, Leoncavallo’s balance of murder, rage, and darkness with humor and wit became the success of the production. “Pagliacci” premiered in Milan in 1892 and it’s been staged by operatic groups forevermore.

The storyline centers on a group of clowns who travel from village to village. In NOVA's production, Connor Leavitt plays Canio, the head of the troupe and an extremely jealous gent, who is married to Nedda (played by Mardi Byers) but having an affair with a villager, Silvio (played by Scott Ballantine).

Other troupe members include Tonio (played by Jan Michael Kliewer) and Peppe (played by Janie Rife).

In this production, Tonio is portrayed as the Joker, who is also is madly in love with Nedda. Just as Batman’s Joker, Tonio derives great pleasure from creating misery, drama and conflict among the clown troupe.

The production runs an hour and a half and kicks off Friday at 7:30 p.m. at NOVA, and continues Saturday (also at 7:30 p.m.) and Oct. 22 – 23, as well as a matinee on Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.