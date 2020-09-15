Pandemic-related enrollment drop hits MSUB, but freshman retention up

Full-time equivalent enrollment, which measures how many credits students are taking and is used in the university funding formula, had a similar drop, down about 9% from last year.

MSUB reported 2,184 FTE students and City College reported about 583 FTE students. Headcount, which reflects the number of enrolled students regardless of how many classes they take, stood at about 2,500 for MSUB and 1,500 for City College.

Money that's been given to public universities from the CARES Act and Gov. Steve Bullock's coronavirus relief fund is "probably not" enough to make up the gap left by falling enrollment and increased operational costs because of new safety measures, Groseth said. But, the money has helped the school stay afloat.

"We couldn't have existed without the support from the governor, the CARES Act," Groseth said. "(But) I think we're left with some decisions to make about our budgets."

Officials said they also believed an earlier start date for the fall semester could have deterred some students. The semester began several weeks earlier than usual so that it could end before Thanksgiving, hopefully avoiding a wave of student travel and increased exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Other metrics