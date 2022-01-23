Pandemic stalls Sidney brewery's move to Billings; spring opening planned

Peterson said it is difficult to not have the brewery fired up to begin creating the 5,000 to 6,000 barrels of beer that are expected once everything is at peak production.

“The brewing side is pretty much ready to go,” he said. “But the state won’t give me a license until the [city] inspection is complete.”

Czelsi Gomez, public information officer for the Montana Department of Revenue, said, “Our office is currently waiting on local officials to provide their sign-off that the brewery and distillery meet local code before we are able to issue licenses.”

Beer

Nationally, craft brewers have seen sales decline since the pandemic hit. According to the Brewers Association, 2020 sales were down 9% and 2021 sales trended behind 2020 in all but the first three months of the year.

“COVID will be the nail in the coffin for some folks,” Pigman predicted, as space on store shelves and tap handles has become crowded.