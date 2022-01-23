 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pandemic stalls Sidney brewery's move to Billings; spring opening planned
Travis Peterson

Owner Travis Peterson gives a tour of the main brewing area at Meadowlark Brewery on the West End on Wednesday. The facility will include a taproom, restaurant and barber shop where he plans to be the first customer for a haircut and shave.

 AMY LYNN NELSON PHOTOS, Billings Gazette

Rather than rely on one business, Travis Peterson was looking to diversify as he and partners began building a new Meadowlark Brewing facility on Billings’ West End.

Then the pandemic hit.

Construction costs skyrocketed. At the same time, a building boom constricted the amount of work contractors were taking on. Problems with the supply chain slowed the delivery of materials.

So construction of the 23,000-square-foot facility at 3970 Pierce Parkway near ZooMontana, which broke ground in 2019 with a goal to be open by spring 2020, is now looking like it will be finished by this spring.

“The most common question we get when someone walks in the door is: ‘When are you opening? ’” Peterson said.

Keg logo

A keg sits in the main brewing area at Meadowlark Brewery. The business started in Sidney seven years ago.

Sidney

Meadowlark is not new to the Montana brewing scene. Peterson and his family first launched their business in the Eastern Montana community of Sidney seven years ago. They built a strong local market that included a restaurant along with limited sales of bottles and cans in Montana and the Dakotas.

Year-round the brewery churns out 24 different beers, only five of which aren’t seasonal. New to the Billings facility will be a small batch distillery, enabling the company to convert any unsold beer into vodka rather than throw it away.

When the Meadowlark partners decided to expand, they targeted Billings because of its central location for distribution as well as the larger market for retail sales. Sidney has a population around 6,400 compared to more than 109,000 in Billings.

“We want to be a well-known presence or entity, and this is our platform to hit our goals,” Peterson said.

When completed, Meadowlark will join about 99 breweries spread across 54 communities in Montana. Another five are in the planning stages.

Meadowlark Brewery

Meadowlark Brewery is aiming to be open this spring after construction delays. It is located near ZooMontana on the West End.

Licensing

As construction problems out of Peterson’s control mounted, yet another frustration popped up: Having several businesses — a brewery, small batch distillery, restaurant and barber shop — under one roof made the state licensing process more difficult.

“We want to be as inclusionary as possible,” Peterson said. “We want to be a community center.”

Rather than hire a lawyer to navigate the intricacies, Peterson thought he’d save money and take on the task himself. Looking back, he wonders if that was a good decision.

Max Pigman, owner of Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. in Helena, has hired several attorneys over the years to negotiate state licensing regulations since he opened in 2002. The best solution was often to sit down with agency officials, tell them what he wanted to do and ask for advice on how to proceed, he said.

Peterson said it is difficult to not have the brewery fired up to begin creating the 5,000 to 6,000 barrels of beer that are expected once everything is at peak production.

“The brewing side is pretty much ready to go,” he said. “But the state won’t give me a license until the [city] inspection is complete.”

Czelsi Gomez, public information officer for the Montana Department of Revenue, said, “Our office is currently waiting on local officials to provide their sign-off that the brewery and distillery meet local code before we are able to issue licenses.”

Brewery

Assistant brewer Mike Bendell works on a tank at Meadowlark Brewing. The facility has the capacity at peak production to produce 5,000 to 6,000 barrels of beer.

Beer

Nationally, craft brewers have seen sales decline since the pandemic hit. According to the Brewers Association, 2020 sales were down 9% and 2021 sales trended behind 2020 in all but the first three months of the year.

“COVID will be the nail in the coffin for some folks,” Pigman predicted, as space on store shelves and tap handles has become crowded.

The Montana Brewers Association hasn’t posted any numbers for 2021, but reported last year that the state’s craft brewers saw a 7% decline in production. Pigman said his canned beer business took a big hit last year as aluminum prices soared and cans were hard to find. In some cases he was losing 8 cents for every case he sold, but had to keep pushing them out the door to preserve his product on store shelves.

“There was more money in the packaging than the beer,” he said.

Matt Leow, executive director of the Montana Brewers Association, said the aluminum can issue has hampered many beer producers in the state just as the pandemic dropped sales in pubs as fewer people went out. One manufacturer required an order minimum of 1 million cans, which would be a two year supply for even the most popular of Montana beers. 

"The margins are already tight on cans," Leow said.

By expanding into Idaho and Utah markets, Pigman has been able to continue to increase production by about 8% but has also faced rising labor costs to keep personnel from leaving for higher paying jobs. Selling more keg beer, where the profit margin is better, helped him “squeak by.”

“I sure hope this year is the year we turn things around,” he said.

Peterson is hoping 2022 is kinder to him as well. All of the construction and licensing setbacks have been frustrating, but he and his partners are finally close to opening the doors.

“We’re asking everyone to be patient,” he said.

‘Control’ state

In Montana, the departments of Revenue and Justice share responsibility for licensing and regulation of alcohol licenses.

“Montana is one of 17 states that operates under a ‘control’ model of alcoholic beverage regulation, a system that has been in place since shortly after the end of Prohibition,” according to a 2017 legislative audit. “Control states attempt to promote moderation of consumption through strict control of the manufacture, distribution, and retail sale of alcoholic beverages.”

The website craftbeer.com said the strict regulations were a result of post-Prohibition fears by lawmakers who wanted to separate distilling, consumption and distribution. The resulting “tied-house laws” were seen as a way to keep crime syndicates from dominating the liquor business as they had during Prohibition.

Montana also has regulations specific to breweries, such as: capping production at 60,000 barrels, allowing them to be open only 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and curtailing the amount of beer that can be served to a customer at 48 ounces, three pints.

"It's all part of the limitations they put on the retail side to protect the interests of bars and restaurance which have to buy expensive liquor licenses, and brewers aren't allowed to own them," said Matt Leow, executive director of the Montana Brewers Association.

As one of the largest brewers in the state, with a taproom and music venues, Max Pigman of Lewis and Clark Brewing Co. in Helena figured out how to boost beer production, serve past the 8 p.m. deadline and avoid the pint limit. To meet state requirements, his wife owns the real-estate, a beer and wine license is in his daughter’s name and he owns the brewery.

“We had to jump through all of the hoops to make it work,” he said.

Because each business must be separate, the taproom can’t say Lewis and Clark Brewing. Instead, it’s called the Lewis and Clark Taproom.

"The intent is to prevent undue influence of a manufacturer on a retailer," Leow explained. "A much cleaner solution would be to allow brewers to own a liquor license or create a brew pub license."

For Pigman the workaround cost about $200,000 to purchase a beer and wine license, $20,000 in legal fees to establish the three entities and an additional $5,000 to $10,000 each year in accounting fees, he said.

