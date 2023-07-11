Par Montana, the Texas-based company that recently purchased the ExxonMobil refinery in Billings, has committed to donating more than $2 million to support a bond effort that would build a recreation center on the South Side.

The Billings City Council agreed Monday night to put a $143 million bond on the ballot in November. The bond would finance numerous parks and recreation programs, including the new recreation center.

Since taking over the refinery, Par Montana has vowed to be a good community partner.

“This shows we mean what we say,” said Par Montana Vice President and Billings Refinery Manager Kim Jakub. The company described the gift as“likely the largest donation to community improvement by our industry ever.”

Among the amenities the bond would finance is a 177,000 square-foot recreation center that would include an ice sheet for hockey and skating, a leisure and activity pool for families, a 50-meter competition pool, four sports courts, open fitness and activity areas and an indoor running track.

The center would be built on land acquired by the city next to Amend Park at the corner of King Avenue East and South Billings Boulevard.