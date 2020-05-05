Parade, flyover, to honor medical personnel in Billings

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Emergency service workers will put on a parade Wednesday to thank medical staff for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Billings Fire Department, Billings Police Department, the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol will all participate.

The parade kicks off at 12:30 p.m. and will snake along the downtown streets where the St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic campuses are located.

The parade is intended for medical personnel. In the spirit of social distancing, the general public is not encouraged to attend.

"We want to recognize and say thank you to the nurses and staff for their compassion, optimism and kindness, and let them know that their actions do not go unnoticed,” said Police Chief Rich St. John at a press conference on Wednesday.

The parade is scheduled to conclude around the same time the Montana Air National Guard will conduct a flyover in support of first responders. The Billings flyover is set for 12:50 p.m., and more than a dozen other cities are on the route, as well.