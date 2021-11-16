Parents' response to pediatric COVID vaccinations is positive so far

Last week pediatric doses of COVID-19 vaccines began making their way into the arms of kids ages five to 11. So far, the response to vaccines for the age group has gone well.
Since vaccines arrived at the Children’s Clinic, a private pediatric practice in Billings, on Nov. 8, at least 162 doses have been given and 168 vaccination appointments are in the books for the next two weeks.
Vaccinations are being given at hospitals, pharmacies, pediatric clinics and mass vaccination events, but data will not be aggregated by the state until later this week.
“Since we know that so many kids here have gotten (the shot), the response must be good in the rest of community,” said Children’s Clinic pediatrician Dr. Teresa Blaskovich.
Blaskovich acts as the secretary and treasurer for the Montana chapter of The American Academy of Pediatrics and has answered many questions regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Normally, when parents approach her with safety concerns, Blaskovich starts by telling them her own son received the shot.
“We were very excited to protect his grandparents and the rest of his family,” Blaskovich said.
Safety data from trials included more than 4,000 children and the vaccine was found to be 90.7% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 cases.
In the studies, there were no cases of associated myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle and has been predominantly detected males ages 12 to 29.
Though there was no myocarditis in the trials, the condition is rare enough that a larger population is needed to determine the risk for kids. However, the risk of developing myocarditis is 37% higher in kids who have contracted COVID-19.
Some parents are asking about multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS), which is developing in some kids following a COVID infection. In cases of MIS, tests reveal inflammation in multiple organ systems. It usually results in hospitalizations and multi-specialist consultations, some of which take place outside of Montana.
Why multiple systems are being affected after the virus clears up is unknown. The condition is rare, but with Montana’s high COVID cases, the disease is appearing in Billings, Blaskovich said.
COVID in children remains an understudied topic as early infections were primarily in adults who worked and grocery shopped when lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the virus closed schools.
“(COVID) is not going away and herd immunity is not possible without vaccination. I can’t tell you if your child is going to have mild illness or have lasting consequences,” Blaskovich said, adding that children exposing others is another major consequence. She has children in her clinic who have lost parents from COVID.
Recent studies suggest that younger children may be more likely to transmit the virus compared to older children with the highest odds of transmission found in children 0 to 3 years old.
Decisions to vaccinate
Jerrie Phelps, mother of four, scheduled her kids to get vaccinated at Walgreens the first week the pediatric doses arrived in Billings.
“This is my way of protecting them,” Phelps said, adding that every parent has their own prerogative when it comes to the health of such young kids. But personally, she is thrilled at the prospect of taking her family out to a restaurant for the first time in nearly two years.
The Phelps family has been vigilant when it comes to COVID safety. They’re staying away from large indoor gatherings and wearing masks because her younger kids weren’t eligible for vaccination and because Phelps’s grandmother has been battling leukemia for over two years.
Recently, her grandmother tested positive for COVID and was hospitalized twice before being transferred to a recovery center.
Her children attend Lockwood Schools where masking was made optional at the beginning of the school year. Early in September, Phelps reached out to the school board when her oldest received a second notification in seven school days that her child had been exposed to COVID-19.
Her correspondence came as the country hit its peak for cases in children with 252,000 cases reported in the week of Sept. 2 and since then there have been almost 1.6 million additional child cases, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Since July, pediatric cases of COVID have risen about 240% in the U.S.
In Montana, COVID cases in kids 0 to 9 years old increased 117% from July 1, 2021 to Nov. 16, 2021, according to state data.
Phelps's children have worn masks every day since school started, and her 8-year-old has been the most diligent of all her children.
Her eldest, though diligent, struggled through anxiety due to disrupted school activities, unrest surrounding the pandemic and the fear of becoming sick that prompted her to seek professional help.
The pandemic has negatively impacted many people’s mental health due to sustained stress and grief due to lasting symptoms and accumulating deaths.
Managing the cognitive and respiratory difficulties that COVID leaves in its wake has taken its toll as patients wrestle with brain fog, lack of endurance, cognitive difficulties such as memory and attention difficulties and many more lasting symptoms.
David Scoles brought his two little boys, 7 and 5 years old, to the Saturday morning vaccination clinic in Billings because of the impacts a COVID infection had on his wife.
The Scoles took every safety precaution to protect their family, but when a positive case turned up at work, it wasn’t long before it was passed on to his wife.
It’s been a little over a year since she came down with COVID. She was admitted into the hospital in October 2020 for a few days before being sent home, where symptoms dragged on for up to seven months.
Even a year later, she is still working through some of them.
“I didn’t want that to happen to (my kids),” Scoles said. “It was an easy decision.”
Since the pandemic began, the family has turned down countless birthday party invitations. The vaccinations are one more step toward their boys returning to normal life.
As a teacher, Kaitlin Elliott brought her kindergartner in for a vaccination mostly because she is eager for school to get back on track.
Elliott has navigated the ever-changing recommendations for school-aged kids and has seen the politics play out around her.
The less COVID there is in the community and in the schools, Elliott hopes the less political it will be and her daughter can get back to a normal life.
Gretchen Harpole brought in her 5-year-old son to the Saturday morning clinic. She is getting him vaccinated because her dad has pancreatic cancer.
“For people like my dad, getting a cold could kill him,” Harpole said. “We’re just trying to protect our family.”
Shauna Goubeaux got her child vaccinated as soon as the shot was available.
“I’m doing everything I can to keep my kids safe in this downpour of COVID,” Goubeaux said.
As a nurse at the Children’s Clinic, Goubeaux has been testing kids for COVID every day either because they’re symptomatic or they’ve been in close contact to a positive case.
When a rapid test comes back positive, all too often parents have already taken their kids back to school or they’re at the grocery store by the time Goubeaux contacts them about the positive test.
She whole-heartedly supports vaccinations and would eventually like to see COVID vaccinations required for public school.
“This theory of individual choice,” Goubeaux said, pausing before she continued. “Non-compliance and non-vaccination means (the pandemic) will never end.”