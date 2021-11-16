Parents' response to pediatric COVID vaccinations is positive so far

“(COVID) is not going away and herd immunity is not possible without vaccination. I can’t tell you if your child is going to have mild illness or have lasting consequences,” Blaskovich said, adding that children exposing others is another major consequence. She has children in her clinic who have lost parents from COVID.

Recent studies suggest that younger children may be more likely to transmit the virus compared to older children with the highest odds of transmission found in children 0 to 3 years old.

Decisions to vaccinate

Jerrie Phelps, mother of four, scheduled her kids to get vaccinated at Walgreens the first week the pediatric doses arrived in Billings.

“This is my way of protecting them,” Phelps said, adding that every parent has their own prerogative when it comes to the health of such young kids. But personally, she is thrilled at the prospect of taking her family out to a restaurant for the first time in nearly two years.

The Phelps family has been vigilant when it comes to COVID safety. They’re staying away from large indoor gatherings and wearing masks because her younger kids weren’t eligible for vaccination and because Phelps’s grandmother has been battling leukemia for over two years.