Parents rework plans for spring graduation parties 'one dollar at a time'

Normally this time of year, parents at Shepherd High School are preparing for the youth indoor basketball tournament, which pretty much foots the bill for the all-night graduation party that 50 or so seniors attend in May.
This year, there’s COVID-19, and no basketball tournament means parents had to look elsewhere for the $10,000 to $15,000 it typically brings in.
The answer: a giant Pacific Steel recycling bin, now sitting at the edge of the football field where people can dump their scrap metal, old appliances, hail-damaged gutters and the like. The bin filled up the first weekend it was available.
“We’re going to scramble to make sure that they still have their party, no matter where we have it or how we have to do it,” said Tina Downing, president of the Senior Non-Alcoholic Party.
Students and their families are also selling chocolates, beef jerky and pizza kits.
“One dollar at a time, we’re getting there,” said Marris Harris, who sits on the committee with Downing.
School-sponsored graduation night parties provide alcohol-free entertainment to keep kids safe on a night many of them would otherwise be drinking.
In the spring, the pandemic forced party planners to get creative at the last minute, organizing parades and video tributes and canceling the get-togethers that take months to plan.
Some of those changes may stick this year, too. No one is sure yet exactly what restrictions or guidance on large gatherings will be in place in May.
But with 17,700 fewer jobs now than a year ago in Montana, and as the deep economic recession continues, grad party organizers are rethinking their fundraising.
In Billings, Senior, Skyview and West high schools all partner in their requests to local businesses for donations. Perrin Grubbs, who is handling fundraising for Senior High this year, said that in light of the pandemic, she’s taking a closer look at how they approach business owners.
“I’m trying to be more conscious of who is struggling in the COVID economy, versus who is actually busier because of COVID,” Grubbs said.
Grubbs is working with Billings real estate agents on a sponsorship challenge.
Valley Federal Credit Union donated $15,000 to be divided equally among the three public high schools, making it the group’s first title sponsor.
Organizers also ask for donations from alumni and families of students.
Grubbs hopes this year they can raise enough to waive the cost for students attending the party. It ranges from $30 to $40. While organizers have helped pay for students who couldn’t afford the ticket price in the past, Grubbs thinks getting rid of the ticket system altogether would be a step in the right direction.
“The kids have already missed out on so much,” she said, pointing to school dances and sitting in the crowded student section at football games. “That really is so important to give them a place to go that is safe the night of graduation, that is sober the night of graduation.”
