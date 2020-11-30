Parents rework plans for spring graduation parties 'one dollar at a time'

Normally this time of year, parents at Shepherd High School are preparing for the youth indoor basketball tournament, which pretty much foots the bill for the all-night graduation party that 50 or so seniors attend in May.

This year, there’s COVID-19, and no basketball tournament means parents had to look elsewhere for the $10,000 to $15,000 it typically brings in.

The answer: a giant Pacific Steel recycling bin, now sitting at the edge of the football field where people can dump their scrap metal, old appliances, hail-damaged gutters and the like. The bin filled up the first weekend it was available.

“We’re going to scramble to make sure that they still have their party, no matter where we have it or how we have to do it,” said Tina Downing, president of the Senior Non-Alcoholic Party.

Students and their families are also selling chocolates, beef jerky and pizza kits.

“One dollar at a time, we’re getting there,” said Marris Harris, who sits on the committee with Downing.

School-sponsored graduation night parties provide alcohol-free entertainment to keep kids safe on a night many of them would otherwise be drinking.