Parents, school board voice concerns over proposed new school zones

Concerns over proposed new school boundaries were expressed across the Billings community during the district board of trustee’s December meeting.

Introduced to the School District 2 board of trustees last month, a draft map of proposed changes to the school boundaries was presented to address overcrowding at various schools. The map and presentation explaining the changes were subsequently posted on the district website for the public to view, compare with the current map, comment on and share their own boundary proposals.

From Nov. 22 to Dec. 18, the district received hundreds of submitted comments through its online portal. At the Monday meeting, about a dozen Billings residents expressed similar concerns about the proposed changes before the board with one presenting a neighborhood petition opposing them.

The public generally believed that the proposed map was based only on the current number of students crowding the schools and didn’t take into account the infrastructural, socioeconomic and financial impacts on the entire community.

“This constant uprooting of our lives, routines and relationships is of utmost concern as our children are not just numbers to us,” said resident Danielle Spare.

Arguments ranged from the new distances that students would have to travel to and from school, safety concerns with the new distances and various financial impacts like additional bus routes and drivers.

With much of the population growth behind the overcrowding coming from the West End of Billings, parents living in the more established central areas of the city expressed concerns over these new challenges they believe needlessly affect them.

“A lot of the families in the downtown core or city core have one vehicle or no vehicles…and we are very concerned that some of our friends and people we know with transportation barriers would have a difficult time navigating busy downtown traffic and railroad tracks and such,” downtown resident Nina Duffy said.

They also agreed that more time would likely be needed to come up with a solution that takes these factors into consideration.

When providing an update to its possible application, SD2’s K-12 Executive Director Brenda Koch said there would be an increase of five to seven bus routes with the current proposal’s focus primarily being to alleviate the pressure currently being felt in the Ben Steele Middle School area of the West End and to plan ahead for its future growth.

She also acknowledged that it does not currently take any community input into account and that she and the district's transportation department would go forward to come up with feasible solutions.

Koch warned that compromises would have to be made when deciding any resolution, given all the different factors including the new bus routes, overall staffing and the routes’ walkability verses their utilization.

“This is very hard. These are very difficult decisions that have to be made but, as was shown with the proposals, our demographics are shifting,” she said in front of the board. “While our enrollment is staying fairly steady right now, where people are living is shifting.”

During a discussion on the proposed boundaries, multiple board members echoed many of the points made in the public comments regarding the impact on neighborhoods, district employees and daily commutes. While acknowledging the value of the proposed map done by the independent planning firm Cropper GIS, they also agreed that the communities being affected should be involved in the process.

The original deadline to approve a finalized plan was set for the February board meeting so it could be implemented in time for the 2023-24 school year. The board agreed that more time is needed to properly assess these changes and will vote to push the deadline back at next month’s board meeting.

District Superintendent Greg Upham said that there will likely be minimal changes to the current proposal, but that the later deadline and further deliberation would be to everyone's benefit.

“As we all know, moving boundaries is contentious and it’s a starting point. It’s a starting point to the conversation,” Upham said. “So, the maps that are in play right now benefit the greatest good for the greatest all…and then if there is anything we miss, through the public comment, we will address those."