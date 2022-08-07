Park City Schools reduces bond, will have another vote on funding new high school

After more than 20 years of talk about it, Park City may finally get approved for a new school this fall.

Following multiple no-votes, most recently last May, Park City Schools will once again run a bond vote for a standalone grades 7-12 school this fall. The new 30-year bond would be for $14,448,000.

The school districts have had a new school planned for nearly two decades, but local homeowners taking the brunt of the cost through tax increases has made any initiative a tough sell for voters. Throughout that time, the district has passed one general fund mill levy for each district, a building reserve levy for roof repairs and a tech levy for each district. Recent years of more and more students has made a bond for a new school a pressing issue.

“We have classes that are in closets right now,” Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska said. “We don’t have space here anymore and looking at class sizes that are coming in, we know it’s going to continue.”

A plot of land for the potential new school was purchased in the early 2000s with the original intention to keep pace with land development and incoming residents at the time. When the growth slowed, so did the need for space and plans have remained dormant until recently.

New discussions began when Grabowska became the superintendent in 2016 and a new school has been put to a vote three separate times ahead of this latest push. Last May, the district held a vote for a $16.745 million dollar bond between the Elementary and the High School Districts. The vote failed by just over 100 votes with 63% of voters casting a ballot.

Grabowska is confident the upcoming vote will yield a different outcome.

“100 votes this last time showed that there’s strong interest in what we’re trying to do,” he said. “So we’re trying to either switch some votes or get some of that other 35% that didn’t vote last time out to support the facility and vote ‘yes’ for it.”

The day after the failed vote, the district began work on a new solution. The main problems the bond looks at related to space are student safety and expanding their agriculture department and gymnasium. The district argues that an additional building would ease past quarantining issues that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic along with providing greater response options if there were an active shooter on school grounds. Also, with the Park City Panthers on the cusp of becoming a Class B school team, there is concern in accommodating visiting teams and all their fans to their gymnasium, which currently seats around 300.

“It says 400 but we haven’t been able to do that,” Grabowska said. “So trying to bring in schools like Huntley Project, Shepherd or the other schools in that conference is going to be very difficult.”

The current number of students K-12 is estimated at 325 and temporary solutions have come in modular units placed inside and around the school property for additional classrooms. The units have now been utilized for over ten years.

Adjustments made for the newest proposal include reducing the size of the new gym and completely eliminating the visitor locker rooms, weight room, music room and greenhouse. Other adjustments include a warming kitchen for the high school with all meals still cooked at the current building, one paved parking space and total square footage being reduced from 46,000 to 39,985.

These cuts reduced the bond total by over $2 million. Grabowska pointed out the differences in school districts’ taxable valuations and the challenge it poses for Park City, which is usually considered a bedroom community to Billings.

“There’s no industry here, so we don’t have a lot to tax,” he said. “Pipelines are our biggest taxable group…and then it goes to home owners right after that.”

On a 30-year bond, the new total cost to taxpayers on a $200,000 home would be $463.05 a year, or $38.59 monthly. The previous bond, over 25 years, would have cost $529.15 annually or $44.10 monthly for the same property, by comparison.

But even with these new adjustments, there are still some reservations from the community. Local homeowner Jerrica Stoffel said many residents are currently living on a fixed income and are leery of any type of tax increase. She added that there are other concerns beyond additional infrastructure that the districts have neglected over the years.

“People have problems with the administration of the school and how situations such as bullying and teacher retention are not handled in an appealing way,” she said. “So they believe that a new school isn’t going to solve those types of issues.”

Taxpayers opposed to previous bonds have suggested that Park City should send students to nearby larger schools in Laurel or Columbus that have more space and accommodations. Grabowska has argued that this would rob the community of its identity while also shifting their problem onto another school’s.

“Those two places are already full with kids and then they’d have to build,” he said. “And if our kids went there and they have to build, our people get taxed and have no say in the matter and they can build whatever they want.”

The rise in Park City’s population may also be what gets the bond passed. More people moving in has resulted in older and retired residents selling their properties which subsequently get bought by new families.

Stoffel is among these new home owners who bought a house in Park City last year. She also grew up in Park City and entered its school system in 1999. Now a mother, she knows first-hand the challenges that incoming students face with the current schools.

“I will vote in favor [of the new bond] because it is long overdue and my children, as well as all the others in the community, deserve a place to learn that we can all take pride in,” she said. “The younger students have to eat lunch at 10:40 due to there not being enough room in the lunch room for everyone to eat at the same time. The list goes on and on why something needs to be done.”

With the topic of a dedicated high school on the minds of Park City for decades now, the arguments for and against it are well-known by now. A previous study by the National Bureau of Economic Research indicates that increases in school spending lead to substantial increases in home valuations. Along with pointing this out to the local residents, Grabowska wants to be clear that there aren’t any other options.

“There aren’t any grants, there’s no extra state special hidden pot of money or anything else," he said. "It’s all based on the say-so of the local taxpayers and that’s the way Montana works for schools.”