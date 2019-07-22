The gate control system in many of Billings' parking structures is old enough that the company that built it no longer exists.
To make repairs, parking maintenance crews have to scour sites like eBay or second-hand retailers in order to find the needed part to make the fix. The city is in real need of a new gate control system, said Tracy Scott, parking manger for the city.
"We need it immediately," she said.
She appeared before City Council Monday night to ask for a rate increase to the city's parking fees, which the council unanimously approved. It will take effect Aug. 1.
The increase will be used to purchase and install a new gate control system, along with making other improvements to the city's parking structures and meters.
As part of the rate hike all parking meters will increase to $1/hr. Currently, coin-operated meters downtown are $0.75 per hour and card-operated ones are $1.
The city's parking garages will see their rates increase by 5%, which will bring in an additional $67,000. The meter increase will generate a roughly $30,000 increase.
The parking division will also look at improving its collection of unpaid citations. The city has roughly $20,000 a year in unpaid parking tickets.
Scott told the council that this rate hike would be the first and that proposals for more incremental hikes during the next few years would follow. The new gate control system for city parking structures could cost anywhere up to $500,000.
Parking division also wants to ensure it has the needed funds for a handful of specific maintenance projects, like using a special paint on the parking structures that helps combat corrosion.
Scott also let the council know that starting this month parking division will begin using its pay-by-phone app, which will allow downtown drivers to pay for metered parking using their smart phones.