Parking lot at Zimmerman Park being expanded

At Zimmerman Park on top of the Rims, county officials are tackling what they've called a long overdue project.

For a long as 20 years, officials have been mulling improvements to the park's parking lot, including expanding the lot. The rocky lot has been tough to navigate sometimes, and occasionally on busy cars park outside the lot along busy Highway 3.

Earlier this week, Yellowstone County Parks board commissioner Bruce Larsen was in the lot waving in dump trucks hauling gravel. Larsen later leveled the gravel himself with a Bobcat.

“It’s always been my philosophy that in going to a park, especially one as pretty as Zimmerman, your first impression is coming into the gate, off the highway. And there you are with this thing that looks like a graveyard,” said Larsen, pointing to broken parking pillars from lack of turnaround space.

The expansion will add 25 to 35 diagonal parking spaces, improve water drainage, and aim to improve appearance. The lot will also have turnarounds.