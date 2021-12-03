Parking lot at Zimmerman Park being expanded

At Zimmerman Park on top of the Rims, county officials are tackling what they've called a long overdue project.
For a long as 20 years, officials have been mulling improvements to the park's parking lot, including expanding the lot. The rocky lot has been tough to navigate sometimes, and occasionally on busy cars park outside the lot along busy Highway 3.
Earlier this week, Yellowstone County Parks board commissioner Bruce Larsen was in the lot waving in dump trucks hauling gravel. Larsen later leveled the gravel himself with a Bobcat.
“It’s always been my philosophy that in going to a park, especially one as pretty as Zimmerman, your first impression is coming into the gate, off the highway. And there you are with this thing that looks like a graveyard,” said Larsen, pointing to broken parking pillars from lack of turnaround space.
The expansion will add 25 to 35 diagonal parking spaces, improve water drainage, and aim to improve appearance. The lot will also have turnarounds.
Larsen hopes to finish the first phase of the project within two weeks, weather permitting. The county paid companies to haul gravel and rocks, and to survey, while Larsen pitches in with his own equipment. Larsen is a licensed contractor, and volunteers much of his work in the park.
County park board members often volunteer their time because of budget issues, said Larsen.
The original lot is being expanded south. In years to come, the lot could be expanded more to the east.
The department allotted $12,000 annually for the project and has spent around $4,000 to $5,000, according to Cal Cumin, director of Yellowstone County parks.
“There’s no bidding process. We know from past experience we can do it,” said Cumin. “If we put it out for bid, the price goes up about three times.”
Another member of the board has contributed up to $3,000 to aid Larsen in his efforts. “I know there’s very little money there. Bruce is a real self-starter and if I can help him to get something done, I will,” Cumin said.
“[The parking lot] is usually pretty crowded, actually,” said park user Tim Snyder. “It’s a good idea they’re doing it, I think. Especially on weekends, it’s really crowded.”
Steve Schubert added that “this is a real asset to this city. I’ve taken people from out of town to get a view.”
In the last few years, the county also built an entrance monument in the dog-friendly park.
Larsen noted that donations to the county are tax deductible. While donors can’t designate where money goes, they can write “Zimmerman Park,” in the memo, for example, and park officials will do what they can to designate that donation.