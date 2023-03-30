A Billings man wanted for parole violation was arrested Wednesday after a brief but high-speed chase through downtown during rush-hour traffic.

Roderick Roman Plentyhawk, 37, is now facing felony charges in Yellowstone County District Court, including criminal endangerment and unlawful firearm possession. County prosecutors alleged Plentyhawk led agents with the Montana Violent Offenders Task Force from a residence near North Park to Montana Avenue, reaching speeds of up to 80 miles per hour before he was stopped by several law enforcement cruisers.

“He was known to carry weapons and sure enough, we found a gun on him,” acting U.S. Marshal for the District of Montana Timothy Hornung said.

MVOTF members tracked Plentyhawk to a residence on North 19th Street and were preparing to arrest him, Hornung said, when he was spotted driving a red Ford Mustang. The task force contacted Montana Highway Patrol for assistance, according to charging documents. An attempt by an MHP trooper to pull over Plentyhawk at North 18th Street and Eight Avenue North escalated into a pursuit.

Plentyhawk drove the Mustang onto Sixth Avenue North, court documents said, and cut through a gas station parking lot to head south on North 27th Street. He wound his way through several streets while speeding downtown, until he turned onto Montana Avenue. The Mustang spun out, according to charging documents, and several law enforcement vehicles pinned the car in place.

Plentyhawk allegedly refused commands from police, and was taken into custody after an officer used a Taser on him. Law enforcement found a handgun tucked into Plentyhawk’s pants during a search. The gun was previously reported stolen out of Big Horn County.

EMTs treated Plentyhawk at the scene, the Gazette previously reported, but Hornung said nobody else was harmed in the pursuit or crash. Officers booked Plentyhawk into Yellowstone County Detention Facility soon after his arrest Wednesday.

At the time of his arrest, Plentyhawk was on parole for an aggravated robbery sentence out of Wyoming. In 2017, he was charged in Yellowstone County District Court with assault with a weapon. The charge was dismissed in 2018 following his Wyoming sentencing.

Along with criminal endangerment and illegal firearm possession, Yellowstone County prosecutors have also charged Plentyhawk with fleeing from police, misdemeanor theft and driving without a valid license. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Friday.

Late last month, MVOTF agents arrested a man in the Heights who had accumulated more $650,000 in warrants. John Joseph Caylon III has since pleaded not guilty to five felonies, including accusations that he shot a Lockwood man.